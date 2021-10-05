Reviewing China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Dasheng Biotechnology and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 202.77%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and MedAvail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 6.73 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.76

China Dasheng Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Summary

MedAvail beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

