Reviewing Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Romeo Power and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Dorman Products 11.21% 16.61% 11.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Dorman Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 121.20%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Dorman Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 68.75 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -8.52 Dorman Products $1.09 billion 2.87 $106.87 million $3.45 28.52

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

