Reviewing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -118.88% -55.33% -34.11% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DraftKings and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 4 20 0 2.83 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $69.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.72%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 32.31 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -17.84 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.37 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Summary

DraftKings beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites and direct app downloads, as well as direct-to-consumer digital platforms, such as the Apple App store and the Google Play store. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

