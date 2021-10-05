Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $94.39 million and approximately $364,661.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.