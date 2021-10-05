Revomon Price Up 34.5% Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $317,149.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

