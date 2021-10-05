RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 377,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 341,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 206,827 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIBT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,235. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

