Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $177,188.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00103528 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021965 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

