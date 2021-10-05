Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will report sales of $51.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.98 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $224.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.