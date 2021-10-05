Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Head to Head Review

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Riskified and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riskified and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 19.00 N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $189.51 million 33.23 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,033.59

Riskified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Riskified and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 1 8 0 2.89 Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.12%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Riskified beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

