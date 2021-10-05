Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.30

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

