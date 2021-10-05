RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 1,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,496. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

