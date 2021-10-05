Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of RMM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

