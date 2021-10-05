Robert W. Baird Upgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to “Outperform”

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE:AOS opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

