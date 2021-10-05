Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00137740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,695.12 or 0.99898954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.97 or 0.06637959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.