Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Update

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 915,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $992.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLY. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

