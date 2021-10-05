ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RKWBF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$531.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.50. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $346.00 and a 52 week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.