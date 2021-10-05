Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $18.82

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $19.72. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

