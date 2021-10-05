Rona Alison Fairhead Purchases 1,286 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 9,769,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,037,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

