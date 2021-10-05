Rope Price Tops $9.37 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.37 or 0.00018781 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $262,379.97 and approximately $4,766.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,773.74 or 0.99759511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.95 or 0.06854462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

