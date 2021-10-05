Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $348.35

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.35 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 334.60 ($4.37). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 1,289,498 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Get Rotork alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.35. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.