RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.37

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.37 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.57). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 39,012 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.37. The stock has a market cap of £333.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

