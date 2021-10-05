Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $9.91. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $23.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

