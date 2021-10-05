Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.55 Per Share

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON RICA remained flat at $GBX 289 ($3.78) during trading on Tuesday. 425,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,830. The company has a market capitalization of £634.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 288.58. Ruffer Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 299 ($3.91).
Ruffer Investment Company Profile
