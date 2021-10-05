Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $18.72

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $19.90. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 8,758 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2,005.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

