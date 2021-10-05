Russel Metals’ (RUS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RUS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals stock traded up C$1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 127,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$17.34 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.13.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,474,645. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

