Russel Metals’ (RUS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RUS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.
Russel Metals stock traded up C$1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 127,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$17.34 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.13.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,474,645. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last 90 days.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
