Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,146 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ETSY traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

