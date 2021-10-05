Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth $408,000.

Shares of BATS CEFS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,178 shares. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

