SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $525,279.80

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $525,279.80 and $178,063.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

