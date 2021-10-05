Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,707 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of Safehold worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.87 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 685,386 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,877 and have sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

