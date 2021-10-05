Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 110.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

