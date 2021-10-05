Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $306.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

SAIA stock opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

