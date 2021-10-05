Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $306.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.
SAIA stock opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
