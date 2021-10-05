SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Trading 4.4% Higher

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.38. 2,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

