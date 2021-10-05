Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.32 ($38.02).

ETR SZG traded down €0.56 ($0.66) on Tuesday, reaching €27.30 ($32.12). The company had a trading volume of 240,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.32 and its 200-day moving average is €28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

