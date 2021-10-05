Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.26

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 31832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

