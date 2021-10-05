San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.37. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 386,029 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

