Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 13676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

