Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.99

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 121632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

Several research firms recently commented on SSL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.87.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

