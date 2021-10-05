Saria Tseng Sells 4,330 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.51. The stock had a trading volume of 586,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,097. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.38 and its 200-day moving average is $400.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.59 and a 12-month high of $521.67. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

