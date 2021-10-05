SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SBFG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

