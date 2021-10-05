Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

