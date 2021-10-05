Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.