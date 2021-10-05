Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 5.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Navalign LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. 81,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.