Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.9% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,589,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,370. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

