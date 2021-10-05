Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.6% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. 43,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,370. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

