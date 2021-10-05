Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,994. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

