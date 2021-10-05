Scotiabank Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 10,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

