Scotiabank Trims Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Target Price to C$14.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outpeform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of TSE:NSR traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.76. 23,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.65 million and a P/E ratio of 35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.20.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

