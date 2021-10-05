Sean Maduck Sells 637 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 824,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.