SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.55. 4,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 130,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.