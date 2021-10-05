Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 4,742 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54.

